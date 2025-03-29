West Home Back on the Market

The architectural home gutted by Kanye West, who now goes by “Ye,” is on the market again following the recent Palisades and Franklin wildfires. The 4,000 square-foot modernist masterpiece designed by award-winning architect Tadao Ando was sold at a huge loss by the rapper to crowdfunding entrepreneur Steven Belmont last September, who paid $21 million.

After spending, investor-raised funds to restore framing, plumbing, electrical systems, and install a roof, Belmont is listing the Malibu Road home for $39 million before the interior renovation is complete. If a buyer is not found and work continues on restoration, Belmont, who served three years after a 2014 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, says the price tag after a complete renovation could jump as high as $65 million. The entrepreneur says he hopes to sell the property before then to allow the buyer the opportunity to make aesthetic choices for the interior.

The architect, Ando, also designed Beyonce and Jay-Z’s $190 million Malibu mansion known as “Big Ando.” The Malibu Road property is known as “Little Ando.”

