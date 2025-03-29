In the wake of the Palisades Fire, Malibu’s local restaurants are ready to welcome the community and beyond. Now more than ever, supporting these beloved eateries helps keep the heart of Malibu thriving.

Whether you’re craving fresh seafood by the coast, a casual café experience, or an upscale dining night out, there’s no better time to eat local and show your support. Check out our directory of open restaurants and help keep Malibu strong—one meal at a time!

Malibu Restaurants & Cafés

Coffee Shops & Cafés

Casual Dining & Local Favorites

Fine Dining & Upscale Restaurants

Bars & Breweries

Aviator Nation Dreamland – 22969 Pacific Coast Highway

– 22969 Pacific Coast Highway Malibu Brewing Company – 30745 Pacific Coast Hwy • Trancas Country Market

– 30745 Pacific Coast Hwy • Trancas Country Market Scott’s Malibu Market – 3900 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Country Mart

– 3900 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Country Mart Sparky’s Sports Bar – 23401 Cross Creek Rd • The Park Center

Updated March 2025

