Malibu Restaurant Directory – Malibu Strong

By
The Malibu Times
-
0
639

In the wake of the Palisades Fire, Malibu’s local restaurants are ready to welcome the community and beyond. Now more than ever, supporting these beloved eateries helps keep the heart of Malibu thriving.

Whether you’re craving fresh seafood by the coast, a casual café experience, or an upscale dining night out, there’s no better time to eat local and show your support. Check out our directory of open restaurants and help keep Malibu strong—one meal at a time!

Malibu Restaurants & Cafés

Coffee Shops & Cafés

Casual Dining & Local Favorites

Fine Dining & Upscale Restaurants

Bars & Breweries

Updated March 2025