In the wake of the Palisades Fire, Malibu’s local restaurants are ready to welcome the community and beyond. Now more than ever, supporting these beloved eateries helps keep the heart of Malibu thriving.
Whether you’re craving fresh seafood by the coast, a casual café experience, or an upscale dining night out, there’s no better time to eat local and show your support. Check out our directory of open restaurants and help keep Malibu strong—one meal at a time!
Malibu Restaurants & Cafés
Coffee Shops & Cafés
- Alfred Coffee – 3835 Cross Creek Rd #7 • Malibu Country Mart
- Blue Bottle Coffee – 23401 Civic Center Way • The Park Center
- Howdy’s Sonrisa Café – 23401 Civic Center Way Suite 3A • The Park Center
- Le Café de la Plage – 29169 Heathercliff Rd #112 • Pt. Dume Village
- Sunlife Organics – 3835 Cross Creek Rd #3 • Malibu Country Mart
- Sunlife Organics – 29169 Heathercliff Rd #110 • Point Dume Village
Casual Dining & Local Favorites
- Broad Street Oyster – 23359 Pacific Coast Highway • Malibu Village
- Bui Sushi – 23733 Malibu Rd • Malibu Colony Plaza
- Café Habana – 3939 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Lumberyard
- Casita Basqueria – 3730 Cross Creek Road
- Irv’s Burgers – 23401 Cross Creek Rd • The Park Center
- John’s Garden – 3835 Cross Creek Road • Malibu Country Mart
- Kristy’s Village Café – 30745 Pacific Coast Highway • Trancas Country Market
- Lily’s Malibu – 29169 Heathercliff Rd • Pt. Dume Village
- Malibu Mutts Grill – 3835 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Country Mart
- Malibu Seafood – 25653 Pacific Coast Highway
- Malibu Sushi – 23401 Civic Center Way Suite 3A • The Park Center
- Marmalade Café – 3894 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Village
- Neptune’s Net – 42505 Pacific Coast Highway
- Paradise Cove Beach Café – 28128 Pacific Coast Highway
- Pita Bu – 22935 Pacific Coast Highway
Fine Dining & Upscale Restaurants
- Carbon Beach Club 22878 Pacific Coast Hwy • Malibu Beach Inn
- Geoffrey’s Malibu – 27400 Pacific Coast Highway
- Gravina – 28925 Pacific Coast Highway
- Le Zinqué Malibu – 23842 Malibu Rd • Malibu Colony Plaza
- Lucky’s Malibu – 3835 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Country Mart
- Malibu Farm – 23000 Pacific Coast Highway
- Malibu Farm Pier Café – 23000 Pacific Coast Highway
- Nobu Malibu – 22706 Pacific Coast Highway
- OLLO – 23750 Pacific Coast Hwy • Malibu Colony Plaza
- The Sunset Restaurant – 6800 Westward Beach Rd
- Taverna Tony – 23410 Civic Center Way • Malibu Country Mart
- Tra Di Noi – 3835 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Country Mart
- Tramonto – 22235 Pacific Coast Highway
- V’s Restaurant – 22821 Pacific Coast Highway
Bars & Breweries
- Aviator Nation Dreamland – 22969 Pacific Coast Highway
- Malibu Brewing Company – 30745 Pacific Coast Hwy • Trancas Country Market
- Scott’s Malibu Market – 3900 Cross Creek Rd • Malibu Country Mart
- Sparky’s Sports Bar – 23401 Cross Creek Rd • The Park Center
Updated March 2025