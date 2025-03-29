Homicide Detectives investigate death of Malibu Actress Cindyana Santangelo

Homicide detectives have confirmed an ongoing investigation into the death of mother and actress Cindyana Santangelo. The 58-year-old was found unresponsive on March 24, and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say it is standard procedure to open an investigation when the cause of death is unknown. Autopsy results are pending, and while unconfirmed reports suggest Santangelo may have recently undergone cosmetic procedures, no official cause has been established.

Santangelo was best known for her role as Sierra Madre in the 1980s sitcom Married… with Children and appeared in multiple music videos. Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell once described her as the “Latin Marilyn Monroe.” Beyond entertainment, Santangelo was dedicated to philanthropy, running an all-women’s sober living facility andsupporting various charitable causes.

Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues.

