City moves to protect Westward Beach Road as council calls for sand replenishment and consideration of impacts on surf breaks

Flooding at Zuma Beach and erosion that undermined Westward Beach Road over the weekend brought renewed attention to Malibu’s shrinking shoreline, prompting emergency repairs and calls for longer-term beach restoration. At the Monday, Oct. 12, Malibu City Council meeting, Public Works staff described urgent efforts to keep Westward Beach Road from sustaining further damage. Councilmembers also raised concerns about sand loss at neighboring Zuma Beach and how emergency shoreline protection could affect the beaches and surf breaks. Photographs presented to the council showed erosion reaching the edge of Westward Beach Road, with sections of asphalt lost and the roadway undermined. Staff said continued damage could threaten access toward Birdview Avenue and the Point Dume area.

Deputy Public Works Director Travis Hart said crews’ rapid installation of emergency shoreline protection helped prevent a more serious loss of the road.

“Otherwise, we would have lost Westward Beach Road over the weekend,” Hart said.

Emergency work protects road and utilities

The city coordinated the repairs with Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors, Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office, and the owners of Lot 23 to connect protection for city infrastructure with the county’s ongoing work.

Hart said using the county’s contractor, which was already working at the site, allowed Malibu to avoid the additional expense and delay of bringing in a separate contractor.

The shared repair proposal totals $766,025. Malibu’s 70% share is $536,217.50, while the county’s 30% contribution is $229,807.50. The presentation identified a city advance of $268,108.75, representing half of Malibu’s share. Any savings would reduce both agencies’ contributions proportionally.

The city’s repair area covers approximately 132 linear feet and 4,250 square feet. The protective structure, known as a rock revetment, uses layers of stone and filter material to shield the roadway from wave action and further erosion.

The work also helps protect a county water main and fire hydrant and preserve access to county facilities. Construction progress remains dependent on tides, surf and weather conditions.

Zuma flooding brings beach restoration into focus

Flooding at Zuma Beach added to concerns about sand loss and the vulnerability of roads, facilities and public access along the shoreline.

During the Westward Beach discussion, Councilmember Haylynn Conrad urged the city to make beach restoration and preservation of surf breaks a priority alongside immediate roadway protection.

Conrad questioned how the emergency rock installation could affect the surf at Westward and called for a broader approach to sand replenishment at both Westward and Zuma.

The discussion highlighted an unresolved challenge: how to protect essential infrastructure while preserving the sandy beaches and wave conditions that draw residents and visitors to the area.

Hart said the emergency revetment provides immediate protection but is not necessarily the preferred permanent shoreline solution. Options presented to the council included beach nourishment using compatible sand, dune or sand berm restoration, an engineered seawall, and phased removal of emergency rock once sufficient replacement protection is in place.

The council discussion did not establish whether the rock installation has altered the surf break or provide a timetable or funding plan for its removal.

Beach restoration also requires coordination with county and state agencies. City Manager Joe Irvin said Malibu can establish priorities and advocate for action even in areas where it does not have direct jurisdiction.

For residents and beachgoers, the weekend’s damage underscores the vulnerability of Zuma and Westward to additional flooding and erosion. With emergency protection underway and longer-term restoration still unresolved, those visiting the beaches or traveling through the area should monitor city updates and changing surf and weather conditions, particularly before the next storm.