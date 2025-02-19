‘We need some angels!’ Malibu’s small businesses in crisis

PCH closure and fires devastate local economy, forcing businesses to fight for survival

“We need some angels to help,” said Yvonne Delarosa Green, proprietor of Malibu’s 99 High Tide Collective, a recreational cannabis and marijuana dispensary that is approaching its 10-year anniversary. “We are literally a mom-and-pop business and ours is a healing sanctuary for most of our customers — we provide medicine for people with cancer, sleep difficulties and other illnesses.”

Delarosa Green and her husband, Sam Boyer, co-owner of the establishment, noted that during the pandemic, their business was designated as an essential business and remained open and served the community. They explained that the business does not qualify for help from the Small Business Association or the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to federal laws. 99 High Tide did not receive any government support during the pandemic or past fires, Boyer noted.

“All of us small business owners need help from the city so we can keep our doors open — now, especially in these times,” Delarosa Green said. “We need the city to intercede and enact a provision stating that landlords cannot evict commercial tenants for at least six months and providing a process to negotiate lower rent payments until the situation improves. We desperately need a lifeline and the city could provide us with one.”

Yvonne Delarosa Green and Sam Boyer, co-owners of the 99 High Tide Collective cannabis and marijuana dispensary, are one of many small business owners needing help from the city to stay open after the recent fires. Photo courtesy of 99 High Tide

Delarosa Green noted that “our business has literally been cut off from most of their clients and we lost many customers whose homes and businesses were destroyed in the devastating Palisades Fire, both from Malibu and Palisades.”

The small, locally owned businesses in Malibu are suffering on a massive scale, she noted, “This is one of the biggest catastrophes in the history of California since they started keeping records. I know how incredibly difficult it was for our family to lose our home in the Woolsey Fire — we all need to support one another through this disaster.”

Chiming in, Boyer noted that the closure of the Pacific Coast Highway due to the Palisades Fire has been much longer than the highway closure during the Woolsey Fire, and that before the Palisades Fire, businesses were already suffering because of the Franklin Fire and before that, the extensive months-long construction on the PCH had severely hampered business. All those circumstances have adversely affected local businesses, he emphasized.

To coin a phrase, Malibu businesses desperately need a break, including the local restaurants whose businesses are always very challenging.

Malibu has already lost some businesses. Most notably, Habitat Home & Garden, a furniture store that was located in the old A&B Hardware, located near PCH and Rambla Vista, and Zadig & Voltaire, which recently shuttered its Malibu Village location.

They shared on social media, “We feel very fortunate to inform you all that our Malibu showroom has survived the fires. While the store is still standing, we have not been able to get to the showroom to see the store in person and assess any damages. While we are grateful to know our building has survived, the same cannot be said for the rest of our community and neighborhood. The devastation all throughout Malibu, Palisades, and Los Angeles County from the fires is absolutely tragic.

A fire truck is shown parked in front of Habitat Home & Garden, a furniture store that recently shuttered its Malibu Village location. Photo by Habitat Home & Garden

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by these terrible fires and we want you to know you have our support today, tomorrow, and in the days ahead. We have organized a discount program to help support the recovery efforts and provide assistance to families who have been affected by the fires and are in need of furniture. We will be extending a 30 percent discount on all Habitat products to those affected by the fires. Please fill out the link in our bio and our team will contact you to provide you with information regarding the discount program.

Due to the extreme nature of this situation, our Malibu showroom will remain closed indefinitely. However, operations will continue via our other locations, warehouse, and online. Thank you to everyone who has supported us in Malibu the past several years and know that the Habitat family is here to support you!”

Of course, Malibu lost several businesses that were destroyed in the fires in Eastern Malibu.

Everybody wants a community!

Doing business in Malibu, “can’t just be about the bottom line!” Delarosa Green declared. “People want a sense of community with local businesses — however, we need a lifeline to survive. Malibu will be different as we emerge from this fire, but we need it to keep its local character as the locals like it that way.”

She noted that a GoFundMe effort has been established to help keep 99 High Tide’s legacy alive.

“99 High Tide is more than just a dispensary — it’s a sanctuary for healing, a pioneer in the cannabis industry and a symbol of resilience,” said Heather Brady, who spearheaded the fundraising campaign. Readers can find the link to donate here.

“The Malibu businesses that are still standing are in a lot of trouble and we’re at risk of losing many businesses because employees can’t get to work,” said Barbara Bruderlin, CEO of the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce.“The residents in the rest of Malibu need to shop and dine locally and do all they can to help save the businesses. The Chamber is working with governmental authorities to try to get funding for local businesses.”

MaliBUngalows, located at the intersection of Las Flores and PCH, sustained signifiant mud damage during the storm. Photo by Trace Marshall

Many locals are lamenting the onslaught of small business closures online in social media posts and at community meetings focusing on fire-related matters. They are expressing grave concerns that several more locally owned commercial establishments may close if they don’t get any support to help them hang on, especially if PCH is closed indefinitely.

Two locally owned businesses, Crown Boutique and Malibu Galleries, hosted a Valentine’s Soiree in a space locatedacross from Taverna Tony’s on Feb. 14.

“We have a lounge that we invite the community to come to so they can relax, gather and share,” Malibu gallerist Bobbi Bennett said. “People need to gather in such hard times. We’ll be open for a few weeks — all are invited to spend some time and hang out here!”

As readers know, Mother Nature added insult to injury when the rains came on Feb. 13. Intrusive mud and water mercilessly invaded some local businesses, including Duke’s restaurant which sustained severe damage but is already cleaning up and looking forward to reopening.

“When we care, we make the necessary sacrifices for others,” said Lynn Bealer, owner of MaliBUngalows, located at the intersection of Las Flores and PCH, a business that also sustained mud damage. “We truly care about our community — our goal is to remove the mud and reopen as soon as possible. We plan to offer free coffee and a bag of free California poppy seeds as a symbol of resilience, regrowth and rebirth.”

Waxing philosophical and making the best of the dire circumstances that all local businesses are dealing with, Bealer concluded by saying, “When you’re at the bottom in life, the only way is upward and onward!”

