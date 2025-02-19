Ocean water quality rain advisory lifted, fire impact advisory remains

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has lifted the Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory for all county beaches. However, officials caution that some ocean water quality test results remain pending, and beachgoers should continue to avoid water contact near storm drains, creeks, and rivers, as bacteria levels may still be elevated.

Additionally, the Ocean Water Advisory, due to fire impacts, will remain in effect from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach until further notice. Due to recent rainfall, runoff in these areas may contain higher levels ofcontaminants, posing a health risk. Beach users are urged to stay out of the water and avoid contact with any ponded or flowing runoff on the sand.

For updates on water quality conditions, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health website at publichealth.lacounty.gov/phcommon/public/eh/water_quality/beach_grades.cfm/

