Malibu Planning Commission to hold Special Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20 to address Post-Fire Rebuilding efforts

During an emotional planning meeting on Tuesday night, officials announced that the Malibu Planning Commission will hold a special session on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers (23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu). The meeting will focus on urgent amendments designed to accelerate the rebuilding process for homes and structures devastated by recent wildfires.

The new public hearing will focus on Local Coastal Program Amendment No. 25-001 and Zoning Text Amendment No. 25-001, proposed by the City of Malibu. The amendments seek to modify zoning standards and procedures in the Malibu Local Coastal Program and Malibu Municipal Code Title 17 (Zoning) to facilitate the reconstruction of properties affected by the 2025 Palisades Fire, 2024 Franklin Fire, and 2024 Broad Fire.

Proposed Actions

The Planning Commission will review and consider adopting Resolution No. 25-37, which supports the amendments. Additionally, the Commission will evaluate an ordinance to revise Title 17 of the Malibu Municipal Code, which would provide regulatory relief and streamlined rebuilding procedures for impacted property owners. The proposal aims to:

Simplify permitting processes for affected residents and businesses.

Reduce bureaucratic hurdles to expedite rebuilding efforts.

Align local regulations with recovery-focused policies to aid in disaster response.

Community Impact and Next Steps

If approved, the amendments will be recommended for further review by the Malibu City Council, which will ultimately determine their adoption. These proposed changes are intended to help residents rebuild quickly and efficiently while maintaining the integrity of Malibu’s coastal environment and zoning regulations.

Residents, business owners, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the meeting to provide input and stay informed on Malibu’s recovery initiatives. Public comments and discussions will play a crucial role in shaping the final policy adjustments.

Planning Commission meetings are broadcast live and replayed on City of Malibu Government Access Channel 3 and can be streamed on demand at malibucity.org/video.

Staff reports and related documents for agenda items are available upon request by emailing planningcommission@malibucity.org.

Requests to present audio or video content during a Commission meeting should be directed to the Media Team at media@malibucity.org. All materials must be submitted by 12:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

For more information, visit the City of Malibu’s website or contact the Planning Department at City Hall.

