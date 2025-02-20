Calabasas City Council takes action against Fire Debris Disposal at local landfill

As the recovery effort for the recent Los Angeles County fires moves forward, Calabasas residents are voicing concern over the potential transport of fire debris to the Calabasas Landfill. The Calabasas City Council met on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to address these concerns and take a firm stance on fire debris removal protocols.

In response to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ update on the cleanup process, the City Council passed four key motions. The first motion strongly opposes the idea of fire debris being brought to the Calabasas Landfill. The second motion, which includes six key points, opposes the increase in tonnage limits, expansion of operating hours, and accepting debris from outside waste sheds.

Additionally, the Council directed the City Attorney to explore the possibility of an injunction against state and federal agencies and to advocate for waste to be transported to rural areas in Nevada and other locations better equipped to handle the hazardous materials. The third motion demands rigorous testing and inspections to ensure that no hazardousmaterials end up in the landfill. The fourth motion calls for the creation of a temporary advisory committee focused on advocating for the city’s concerns related to the Palisades and Eaton fire debris removal efforts.

On Feb. 14, the City Council sent a letter of opposition to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, outlining their objections to the proposed course of action. The Council had planned to attend the Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. to voice their concerns directly, but late Monday, they were informed that the issue would not be addressed during the meeting.

Over the weekend, a group of residents in the Calabasas area staged a protest regarding toxic waste potentially being dumped near their homes. Dallas Lawrence, president of the Las Virgenes Unified District Board of Education, voiced his concerns about the waste being disposed of at the landfill, which is located near several schools and a local park.

“We have two major concerns — the proximity of this landfill is so close to multiple schools and it’s only 100 yards away from a public park used by kids every day in our district,” said Lawrence. “This decision, which was not reviewed, which was not discussed publicly, which was done under the shroud of secrecy, has the ability to take one terrible tragedy that happened in the Palisades and create another one that is going to impact us for a generation as we are bringing toxic chemicals into a residential neighborhood.”

Lawrence further expressed his alarm by citing testimony from the Army Corps of Engineers. “The Army Corps of Engineers said under oath at the Calabasas City Council they cannot guarantee toxic chemicals will not slip into this landfill, and that is reason enough for us to stop this action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is currently conducting Phase 1 of fire debris cleanup, which focuses on removing hazardous materials such as paint, pesticides, and asbestos from affected areas. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to launch Phase 2 as early as Feb. 17, which will focus on removing fire-affected debris, including ash, chimneys, trees, and foundations. The Calabasas City Council is advocating that any materials deemed hazardous be handled separately and not transported to the Calabasas Landfill.

The Calabasas Landfill, one of 17 landfills identified for fire debris disposal, is a Class III Municipal Solid Waste Landfill certified to accept non-hazardous debris such as fire ash, damaged green waste, and soil, provided hazardous materials have been removed. The Landfill is equipped with safety features, including a composite liner and leach collection system to monitor and prevent leakage. To ensure safety, debris arriving at the landfill must be accompaniedby a certificate confirming the absence of hazardous waste. The landfill will also increase its material inspection staff from one to three inspectors.

As part of the safety measures, fire debris will be saturated with water and covered with plastic before transport to the landfill. Trucks will follow designated routes, including Malibu Canyon and Lost Hills Road, to minimize the impact on the local community. Once at the landfill, debris will be offloaded following strict LA County Sanitation District procedures and covered each night.

The Calabasas Landfill will extend its operating hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and amend its permit to accept up to 5,000 tons of debris per day, a significant increase from its usual capacity. The City Council remains vigilant in advocating for the community’s interests and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

As the city moves forward, residents and officials alike are working together to ensure that any fire debris handled in Calabasas is done so in the safest, most environmentally responsible manner possible. The City Council’s actions reflect the growing concerns about the long-term effects of the fire debris removal process and its potential impact on the local community.

