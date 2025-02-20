Randall Schultz 1942-2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Randall Schultz, beloved husband, father, stepfather, and grandfather, who passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on February 1, 2025.

Randall dedicated thirty years of his life as a teacher at Cabrillo, inspiring countless students with his passion for learning and his commitment to education. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched during his career. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn Asher; his son, John (from a former marriage); his stepdaughter, Kathleen Bolling; his stepson, Michael Sizemore; and his seven cherished grandchildren, all of whom brought him immeasurable joy.

Randall had a deep love for travel and culture. He found solace in the beauty of Mexico and Maui, visiting both destinations regularly. His travels also took him to Europe, where he marveled at the art in Italy, the historic beaches of Normandy in France, and the rich history of Churchill’s War Room in England.

Beyond his travels, Randall was a passionate advocate for environmental causes and animals. He could be found tending to the many creatures that visited his backyard-feeding birds, squirrels, deer, ducks, and geese with the same kindness he showed to everyone he met.

Randall’s kindness, compassion, and love for both nature and family will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Rest, Randall. Your love, generosity, and spirit will live in our hearts forever.

