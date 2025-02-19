PCH to reopen Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 a.m. for residents, essential businesses, school buses

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), working with local and state agencies, has announced expanded access to State Route 1/Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) through Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Malibu. Effective 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, PCH will be open to Palisades and Malibu residents, essential businesses, and school bus traffic under specific conditions.

Controlled Access and Traffic Management

To ensure safety and efficiency, Caltrans is maintaining a soft closure with controlled entry at Chautauqua Boulevard in Los Angeles and Carbon Beach Terrace in Malibu. Access will be granted to:

Residents

School bus traffic

Essential business owners and workers

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) will provide guidance on obtaining access passes.

Traffic Restrictions and Safety Measures

Caltrans is implementing the following restrictions to facilitate safe passage for motorists, repair crews, and emergency responders:

Lane Reductions: PCH will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

PCH will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Speed Limit: A 25-mph speed limit will be enforced between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace.

A 25-mph speed limit will be enforced between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace. Traffic Signals: All signalized intersections will operate on flashing red and must be treated as four-way stops.

All signalized intersections will operate on flashing red and must be treated as four-way stops. No Parking or Stopping: Stopping, parking, and pedestrian access are prohibited in the work zone.

Stopping, parking, and pedestrian access are prohibited in the work zone. Restricted Passing: Vehicles may not overtake one another.

Vehicles may not overtake one another. McClure Tunnel Access: Only one lane will be open from westbound I-10 to northbound PCH, merging with a single lane from the California Incline, potentially causing delays.

Only one lane will be open from westbound I-10 to northbound PCH, merging with a single lane from the California Incline, potentially causing delays. Right Lane Closures: The right lane in both directions will remain closed to allow utility workers, debris haulers, and contractors to continue recovery efforts.

Expect Delays and Use Alternative Routes

Motorists should anticipate significant delays and are strongly encouraged to plan extra travel time or seek alternative routes. PCH remains closed to general traffic, with only essential travel permitted. Visitors to Malibu should utilize US 101 via Las Virgenes Road/Malibu Canyon Road or Kanan Dume Road for access.

Ongoing Recovery Efforts

Due to ongoing fire and storm debris removal, temporary full closures may still occur. Caltrans will provide advance notice if such closures are necessary.

Drivers are reminded that PCH remains an active work zone, with increased enforcement and doubled traffic fines in effect. Caltrans urges all motorists to drive with caution, adhere to posted speed limits, and remain vigilant for workers as efforts to restore the region continue.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...