Roads Update: Malibu Canyon Road Reopens, PCH Remains Restricted

Malibu Canyon Road has reopened following its previous closure. Authorities lifted the roadblock at 4 p.m., today allowing for normal traffic flow through the area.

However, several key routes in and around Malibu remain closed due to ongoing emergency response efforts and hazardous conditions:

Las Flores Canyon Road remains closed from Rambla Pacifico to Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Access is restricted to residents and emergency vehicles only.

Las Flores Canyon Road remains closed from Rambla Pacifico to Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). Access is restricted to residents and emergency vehicles only.

Tuna Canyon Road is closed from Saddle Peak Road to PCH. Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) is under a soft closure by Caltrans between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace. The closure is in place to facilitate emergency response and utility work. The public is not permitted to enter the area, and previously issued passes are no longer valid or being distributed.

Motorists are urged to avoid closed roads and adhere to official detours. Residents can stay informed about ongoing road closures by visiting the LA County Public Works Road Closure Website at dpw.lacounty.gov/roadclosures.

