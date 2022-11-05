Waves women’s soccer continues dominance over LMU with another win

The Pepperdine Waves women’s soccer team defeated the Loyola Marymount University Lions 2-0 on Oct. 29.

The Waves have downed their PCH Cup rival for six straight seasons now.

In the latest victory, senior midfielders Carlee Giammona and Shelby Little each scored goals after halftime.

Pepperdine head coach Tim Ward commended the Lions’ defense, which held Pepperdine to four shots in the first 45 minutes, and said they were a tough team to beat.

“I’m really proud of our girls for sticking at it,” he said. “We tried some different things to try and break them down. We had one or two good looks in the first half maybe, but not many more. In the second half, I guess experience comes through where you got to keep hitting the pinata and hopefully something good comes out.”

The Waves were in control the entirety of the match at Pepperdine’s Tari Frahm Rokus Field. The squad held LMU to only three shots.

Pepperdine’s first goal was in the 73rd minute. Skylar Enge, a junior midfielder, took a corner kick on the left side of the field, which shot the ball to the middle of the box. Giammona rose above a defender and bodied the ball into the net.

Little scored 27 minutes later. Senior defender Trinity Watson sent the ball at the goal via a booming kick but the ball was saved by a Lions player. Watson tracked the ball down on the left side for the field and then kicked the ball to Little in the middle of the box. Little knocked the ball into the left corner of the net with her right foot.

Giammona’s score was her ninth goal of the season, a Waves high. Little’s goal was her third of the season.

The Waves had 13 total shots and seven shots on goal.

Pepperdine goalkeeper Harlee Head, a freshman, recorded her second solo shutout.

“I’m really proud of the women for the performance, the patience, the professionalism,” Ward said.

Pepperdine defeated Pacific 3-0 seven days before beating LMU. They defeated San Diego 1-0 on Oct. 1 and then tied Gonzaga 1-1 on Oct. 5. Portland beat Pepperdine 2-0 three days later. The Waves tied San Francisco 1-1 on Oct. 15 and lost 4-3 to BYU on Oct. 19.

Pepperdine entered Wednesday’s contest at Saint Mary’s with a 9-3-4 record. The team will host Santa Clara on Saturday at 12 p.m. It is the regular season finale for both squads.

Ward said the Waves are trying to be a great team.

“Be good to each other; encourage one another; play hard for each other,” he said.

