Matsiko World Orphan Choir to perform at Malibu Methodist

The Matsiko World Orphan Choir (matsiko.org) will perform during Malibu United Methodist Church’s Sunday Worship Service on Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Matsiko has graced MUMC before while touring the United States in 2018.

“We are so pleased they are coming again,” Malibu United Methodist Church Ministries Director Tabitha Dileo said. “Matsiko being one of MUMC’s Outreach Ministries, there will be a special offering opportunity for attendees to contribute to these wonderful children and the program that supports and serves them.”

Since 2008, The Matsiko World Orphan Choir has brought together vulnerable children to share their story of turning the pain of loss, hunger, and hopelessness into personal empowerment, an educational scholarship through their nation’s university, or vocational levels to instill love, joy, hope, and optimism for the future.

