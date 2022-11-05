Vote Center locations finalized in Malibu

Los Angeles County has posted the final list of Malibu-area Vote Centers on the Registrar-Record/County Clerk website (locator.lavote.gov/locations). The website defaults to only show 11-day Vote Centers. In order to see the complete list, select “four-day Vote Centers” as well. Malibu will have one 11-day Voter Center at City Hall, and two additional four-day Vote Centers in the city. City election information will be posted and updated on malibucity.org/190/Election-Information as it becomes available. Voters in Los Angeles County may cast ballots at any Vote Center in the county. The Vote Center locations in Malibu will be:

Malibu City Hall, 23825 Stuart Ranch Road Hours: Oct. 29-Nov. 7, from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 (Election Day), from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christian Science Church-Malibu, 28635 Pacific Coast Highway Hours: Nov. 5-7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Nov. 8 (Election Day), from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Malibu High School, 30215 Morning View Drive Hours: Nov. 5-7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 (Election Day), from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An official Ballot Drop Box is located at the Malibu Library parking lot.

An official ballot box is located at the Malibu Library parking lot. Photo by Emmanuel Luissi/TMT.

