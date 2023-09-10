The Waves of Flags display at Pepperdine University has 3000+ flags in honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11/2001. On Saturday, Sept. 2, students, staff and volunteers helped with the flags installment at Pepperdine University.

Volunteers help with the flags installments at Pepperdine University on Sat, Sept. 2. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT. Hung Le, senior vice chancellor of alumni affairs at this year's installment of the annual Waves of Flags at Pepperdine University on Sept. 2, honoring the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack. Full article to follow next week. Photo by Devon Meyers/TMT.

