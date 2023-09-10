Join the Topanga Actors Company Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Malibu Library. This is a script by Jeremy Kereken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell based on the book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal. Celebrated essayist D’Agata writes a transformative piece about a 16-year-old boy committing suicide in Las Vegas. The piece is stuffed with detail, but some of it may not be accurate. The magazine’s intern Fingal gets the job of fact-checking, and D’Agata and Fingal’s head-to-head battle mimics a boxing match as writer and fact-checker argue furiously. An eloquent, comedic, fast-paced play that puts nonfiction itself under a spotlight.

Topanga Actors Company at The Malibu Library. Contributed photos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...