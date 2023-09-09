Actor Gary Busey allegedly involved in hit-and-run car accident in Malibu

Actor Gary Busey has been accused of a hit and run collision with another car in Malibu. The alleged incident occurred August 30 near the Malibu pier according to an unidentified woman who filmed herself chasing the longtime resident down while driving north bound on Pacific Coast Highway. In the video posted online the woman pulls into the Aviator Nation parking lot and accuses Busey of hitting her car and driving away without taking responsibility. She points to scuff marks on his blue Volvo. The 79-year-old Busey only responds in the video with the name of his insurance company and drives away. A Sheriff’s Department statement said the accuser identified the Academy Award nominated actor and that “he refused to stop after the collision occurred and refused to provide proof of registration and financial responsibility.” Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Traffic Investigations Office at 818-878-1808.

