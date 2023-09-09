Two occupants rescued by Malibu Search and Rescue early Friday morning

Two people are recovering from injuries after their car plunged off the side of Las Flores Canyon in darkness early Friday morning. First responders were called to the scene at 12:42 am Friday. Malibu Search and Rescue made the middle of the night rescue using a helicopter to reach the two victims 150 feet over the side of the curving canyon road in south Malibu. Two occupants were trapped in the crumpled vehicle. MSAR team members freed the victims and hoisted them separately with ropes as the helicopter hovered above the canyon. LACO fire and McCormick ambulance assisted in the rescue. There’s no word on the condition of the two victims who were transported to separate hospitals. Dramatic video of the rescue is posted on Instagram @Malibusar

