Waves’ Mouw earns WCC Golfer of the Month honors

Pepperdine Waves golfer William Mouw was named the West Coast Conference Golfer of the Month on March 14.

The senior earned the honor after leading the Waves to three top-three tournament finishes and a victory at The Prestige in February.

It is the first time that Mouw, a three-time All-American, has claimed the monthly WCC recognition.

The four-year Wave averaged 70.33 strokes per round and had four below-par rounds out of the nine he played. Mouw moved up to No. 15 in the Golfstat player rankings, tops in the WCC.

The golfer finished second in the highly competitive The Prestige on Feb. 20-22, leading the Waves to the tournament title for the first time in program history. Mouw shot 65 in the first round of the event, one stroke shy of his career-best round, and finished 5-under overall. He beat out the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 6 ranked players nationally at the tournament.

Mouw tied fifth at the Feb. 26-28 Southern Highlands Collegiate. He had 65 in the final round, finishing 8-under overall. Mouw also led Pepperdine to a second-place finish at the Jan. 30-Feb. 1 Southwestern Invitational and a third-place finish at the Southern Highlands Collegiate, which ran from Feb. 26-28.

Last weekend, Mouw led Pepperdine to a second-place finish at the NIT in Tucson, Arizona. He shot 10-under overall and 6-under in the final round of the March 18-19 event. Mouw had seven birdies on the final day, and 14 birdies overall and an eagle in the tournament to earn a third-place finish. His three-round total was 206 (70-70-66) three shots behind the top spot.

Waves graduate student Sam Choi, who finished 13th, shot five-under in the final round with six birdies, with 13 birdies overall. His three-round total was 211 (72-72-67).

Graduate student Luke Gifford shot 4-under in the last round. His total was 215 (75-72-68). He had seven birdies in the final round and 16 total and tied for 37th.

Derek Hitchner, another graduate student, had a total of 218 (69-71-68) and finished 52nd, and graduate student Roberto Nieves’ total was 220 (76-75-69). Brady Siravo, a freshman, had a total of 220 (74-73-73) as well. Nieves and Siravo tied at 59th.

Arizona tallied a total score of 840 to win the 13-team event, while Pepperdine finished at 841.

The Waves play at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Palm City, Florida, March 27-28.

