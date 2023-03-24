Pep Williams Photography Exhibition, “Behind Bars”

The Malibu Arts Commission is pleased to showcase artist Pep Williams at the Malibu City Gallery located at Malibu City Hall. The opening reception is Sunday, March 26, at noon. Meet Pep, see his amazing work, and celebrate with complimentary food and beverages. The reception includes a live musical performance by A Call 2Peace.

In 2017 photographer Pep Williams had the opportunity to photograph inmates at the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison and Ironwood State Prison in Blythe, California. In his photographs, Mr. Williams portrays these men’s lives with dignity and humanity, even in a harsh setting and in the shadow of difficult pasts, and discovered a functioning social world and individual wisdom from men he met in prison.

Mr. Williams is a fine art photographer, video director, and third-generation DogTown skateboarder from South Central Los Angeles. He has traveled globally, creating materials for his photographic exhibitions, and has photographed spreads for magazines worldwide. The series, “Behind Bars,” is on permanent display at The Autry Museum.

An RSVP is not required. Pep’s work will be displayed at the Malibu City Gallery from March 27 to May 5. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

