Veteran coaches join Waves basketball, baseball programs

Kamran Sufi joins women’s basketball staff, while Ryan Fecteau comes in as the new baseball pitching coach

The Pepperdine Waves bolstered their basketball and baseball programs last month by adding two seasoned coaches with decades of experience.

Kamran Sufi was hired as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team, and Ryan Fecteau was announced as the pitching coach for the baseball team.

New Pepperdine women’s basketball assistant coach Kamran Sufi brings experience as a coach and advance scout for pro teams in the NBA and China to the Waves’ staff. Contributed photo

Sufi, a past college hoops player, who has coached on the high school level and professional ranks, is honored and excited to join the Waves women’s basketball program.

“This is a special opportunity to be part of a tradition-rich institution that values excellence both on and off the court,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work and contribute to the growth and success of our student-athletes.”

Fecteau is a former college baseball player with 20 years of college coaching experience. Waves head coach Tyler LaTorre said Fecteau is a big addition to the baseball program.

“He epitomizes our university’s commitment to academic excellence and Christian values as he lives his life with purpose, service, and leadership,” LaTorre said of Fecteau. “His vast background and experience in college baseball will greatly benefit our players and their development on and off the field. We can’t wait to welcome Ryan and his family to our Pepperdine family.”

Sufi was an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita. Before that, he spent a decade as an assistant coach or advance scout for NBA teams, including the Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards. Sufi also was an assistant coach with the Shanghai Sharks, Guangsha Lions, and the Xinjiang Tigers in China.

The coach played minor league pro basketball for the Southern California Surf, Long Beach Jam, SoCal Buzz, and Los Angeles Lightning.

Sufi played college basketball for Saint Mary’s College from 1993-97. The team won the West Coast Conference championship — where most Pepperdine teams also compete — his senior year. Sufi was the Gaels’ all-time assists and steals leader when he graduated. Sufi is currently third in both categories.