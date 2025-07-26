Veteran coaches join Waves basketball, baseball programs

Kamran Sufi joins women’s basketball staff, while Ryan Fecteau comes in as the new baseball pitching coach
The Pepperdine Waves bolstered their basketball and baseball programs last month by adding two seasoned coaches with decades of experience.
Kamran Sufi was hired as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team, and Ryan Fecteau was announced as the pitching coach for the baseball team.
Sufi, a past college hoops player, who has coached on the high school level and professional ranks, is honored and excited to join the Waves women’s basketball program.
“This is a special opportunity to be part of a tradition-rich institution that values excellence both on and off the court,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work and contribute to the growth and success of our student-athletes.”
Fecteau is a former college baseball player with 20 years of college coaching experience. Waves head coach Tyler LaTorre said Fecteau is a big addition to the baseball program.
“He epitomizes our university’s commitment to academic excellence and Christian values as he lives his life with purpose, service, and leadership,” LaTorre said of Fecteau. “His vast background and experience in college baseball will greatly benefit our players and their development on and off the field. We can’t wait to welcome Ryan and his family to our Pepperdine family.”
Sufi was an assistant coach for the girls basketball team at Santa Margarita High School in Rancho Santa Margarita. Before that, he spent a decade as an assistant coach or advance scout for NBA teams, including the Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Washington Wizards. Sufi also was an assistant coach with the Shanghai Sharks, Guangsha Lions, and the Xinjiang Tigers in China.
The coach played minor league pro basketball for the Southern California Surf, Long Beach Jam, SoCal Buzz, and Los Angeles Lightning.
Sufi played college basketball for Saint Mary’s College from 1993-97. The team won the West Coast Conference championship — where most Pepperdine teams also compete — his senior year. Sufi was the Gaels’ all-time assists and steals leader when he graduated. Sufi is currently third in both categories.
Pepperdine women’s basketball head coach Katie Faulkner said Sufi brings a deep understanding of the WCC, which is invaluable.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Kamran to our staff here at Pepperdine,” she said. “His time around the NBA and his proven ability to develop players at every level speak volumes about his basketball mind — but just as important is who he is as a person. Kamran leads with humility, brings great energy every day, and cares deeply about the growth of the student-athletes he works with. He’s a perfect fit for our culture, and I can’t wait for our players and community to be impacted by him.”
Fecteau has made six NCAA regional appearances, one Super Regional appearance, and developed 36 pitchers into MLB draft picks during his coaching career.
He was Virginia Tech’s associate head coach from 2022 until May, and the Hokies’ pitching coach from 2018-22.
Fecteau developed two All-Americans and 14 MLB draft picks at Virginia Tech, where his pitching staff was considered one of the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Hokies had a program record 581 strikeouts this season.
Fecteau was an assistant coach at Maryland in 2017. Two of his players were All-Americans that season.
Fecteau was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Bryant from 2011-16.
The Bulldogs won five straight conference regular season championships and qualified for the NCAA Regionals in consecutive seasons. With Fecteau on the coaching staff, Bryant finished in the nation’s top-25 ERA rankings four times and eight pitchers were selected in MLB drafts.
Fecteau’s coaching career began as a graduate assistant at St. Lawrence from 2005-07 before one-year stints at Southern Utah and USC Upstate. He returned to St. Lawrence as the assistant coach in 2010.
Fecteau played for Saint Anselm College. He graduated in 2005 as the team’s leader in wins, innings pitched, and strikeouts.