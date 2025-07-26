Ranger Murphree Ends High School Career with CIF Cross Country

The Malibu grad turned teammate bonds into CIF success across cross country, track, and swimming

Before Ranger Murphree ever lined up for Malibu High’s cross country or track and field squads, he wasn’t too enamored with running competitively.

“I enjoyed swimming more,” he recalled, reflecting on a youth spent juggling multiple sports — cross country, soccer, swimming, and track.

Everything shifted in the fall of his freshman year. Murphree found camaraderie among the cross country team — a connection that fueled his athletic drive.

“The cross country group was such a fun group of people,” he said. “I felt the most connected to them because we were such a small group.”

Murphree finished first in a freshman division of two-mile Palos Verdes Invitational and second in a freshman division of the 2.93-mile Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational that season.

He continued to run to top finishes in cross country and in track throughout his years in high school.

Murphree notched 11 top-ten finishes in cross country between his sophomore and senior years. On the track, he consistently placed among the top finishers in the 400m, 800m, 1600m, 3200m, and the 4×100 and 4×400 relay.

Murphree had a sixth-place time of 17 minutes and 12.0 seconds in CIF Southern Section Division 5 Cross Country Preliminaries last November. He finished 45th in a field of 120 competitions in the finals with a time of 17:19.1.

A month before he graduated high school, Murphree surged past more than 30 runners to place eighth in the 800 meters at the CIF-SS Division 4 Prelims on May 10, finishing in 2:01.25. He completed the event in 2:00.87 to finish seventh in the finals seven days later.