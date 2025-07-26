SVN2 brings Malibu its first indoor golf experience 

Grand opening tees off a new era of golf simulation, offering players of all ages a high-tech, immersive way to play legendary courses

It’s a first for Malibu — it’s a first-class indoor golf simulation utilizing TrackMan technology, the gold standard of golf simulation with ultra-realistic virtual gameplay that uses optically enhanced radar tracking to measure club and ball data with precision and provides any level of golfer with real-time data that helps them to improve their game.

Participants can enjoy playing a wide array of golf courses, offering varying levels of difficulty. From Adair Manor Golf Course in County Limerick, Ireland, to Zwartkop Golf Course in Pretoria, South Africa, from Pebble Beach to SaintAndrews, the golf course simulation opportunities await for Malibuites who stop by SVN2, located at Kanan and the Pacific Coast Highway.

Seasoned golfers seeking to shave off strokes and golfer wannabes who just want to get a flavor for the game got a glimpse of SVN2’s golf course playing adventures on July 6 at the venue’s Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting sponsored by the Malibu Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce.

Some attendees were tentatively inquisitive, hanging back and watching other play, while others — including local golfer Wailani O’Herlihy, confidently strode in, perused the selection of clubs and got going, eager to try the 360-degree course.

“I’m very committed to the game and I didn’t have any hesitation to try it because I love the use of the 360-degree cameras,” O’Herlihy said. Intrigued by the Trackman technology that analyzes a golfer’s performance with detailed swing metrics, O’Herlihy commented about the data metrics’ ability to provide insights into a golfer’s swing and performance. “I love this because it gives me all the data about my actual club face and how I hit it and it tells me how far I hit it as well. It’s genius!” she said. “I also like that you can set the system to play in fog or cloudy conditions, set the time of day andeven see a drone shot of your play, and it also shows where your ball landed such as in the rough or behind a rock andhelps a player analyze what to do next.”

The ball data measures launch angle and direction, ball speed, spin axis and rate, and carry and total distance as well asapex height and the landing angle. Equally useful is the golf club data that informs a player about his club speed, attack and face angle, the impact location and height and the swing plane, direction and radius, explained Marc Panzella, a technician for GHA Associates who helped to install the projectors, Dell touch screens, and gaming computers. Such measurements allow golfers to analyze swing mechanics and improve their performance, as do the putting-specific metrics that provide data about stroke length, backswing and forward swing time, break and entry speed, Panzella added.

As attendees enjoyed snacks and drinks and mixed and mingled, even wee ones got in the game. Two-year-old Ford Fowler sat on the green and got playing tips and support from his grandpa Eddie Cole. “Why not start him early?” Cole reasoned, noting that the older kids love the technology SVN2 offers because some of the golf games they can play emulate gaming.

“I want to come back to play again!” Julia Kanesawa said. “In some ways, it’s better than the regular course because you can take your time and practice and you can get input about how you are playing.”

SVN2 invites readers to come in and play some rounds, noting that they offer private and focused bays with no distractions. Exclusive pro performance lessons, memberships, golf camps, early bird and twilight rates, leagues, lessons, corporate events or golf parties — the sky’s the limit for golfers of all ages and abilities at SVN2, which is open daily from 6 a.m to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Readers can reach out to book a tee time by going online to svn2golf.com or calling (805) 376-0276.