This year, it’s not about the chili … it’s about coming together

In the wake of the devastating Palisades Fire that swept through Malibu and surrounding areas earlier this year, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu (BGCM) has announced the difficult decision to cancel the 2025 Malibu Chili Cook-Off, one of the city’s most cherished annual traditions.

“This year, it’s not about the chili,” BGCM shared in a statement. “It’s about helping our community heal.”

Known for drawing crowds from across Southern California, the Malibu Chili Cook-Off has long been more than just a weekend of carnival rides, food, and fun — it’s also BGCM’s largest annual fundraiser, directly supporting critical youth and family services year-round. Proceeds typically fund after-school care, no-cost mental health counseling, crisis response programs, and a wide range of wellness and enrichment initiatives for local youth and families.

But as fire recovery efforts unfold across the region, BGCM’s priorities have shifted. “In moments like these, our hearts are with every individual and family affected,” the statement continued. “Canceling the Cook-Off was not a decision we made lightly. We will truly miss the energy, connection, and tradition it brings. But stepping back allows us to focus entirely on what matters most right now: helping our community recover.”

In the days and weeks following the fire, BGCM staff and volunteers mobilized to provide immediate disaster relief, including essential supply distribution, trauma-informed care, and case management for displaced residents. The organization is now focused on long-term recovery services — from housing stabilization and mental health counseling to navigating public systems and rebuilding lives with dignity and care.

“From the iconic curves of the Pacific Coast Highway to beloved surf breaks and small businesses, our town has experienced profound loss,” said a BGCM representative. “But what defines Malibu isn’t just its landscape — it’s our people, our spirit, and our willingness to show up for one another.”

Though the sounds of laughter and chili tastings will be missed this year, BGCM is calling on the community to come together in a different way — through donations, advocacy, and compassion.

Supporters can contribute directly to BGCM’s recovery fund, helping to ensure that families receive the ongoing assistance they need. “With your generosity,” BGCM said, “we can make a meaningful impact.”

The Malibu Chili Cook-Off is set to return in 2026, with the promise of being “better than ever.” Until then, the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu invites everyone to be part of something deeper than tradition — renewing hope and rebuilding home.

Like this: Like Loading...