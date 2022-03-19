HomeNews
Vehicle flies off PCH near Pacific Palisades

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. File Photo

A three-vehicle hit-and-run crash along Pacific Coast Highway sent one vehicle off the road and in the ocean Thursday night around 10 p.m. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victims escaped inside the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers found the victims along the beach and placed them into custody. 

Emergencies crews said despite all the damage, there were no serious injuries. There was no report of what caused the incident. The incident caused several lanes of the highway to shut down.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed a mangled car on the highway and another sitting on the rocks in the surfline.

