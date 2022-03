The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash on Pacific Coast Highway and Deer Creek Road at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. One victim needed to be extricated from their vehicle.

Three patients were treated, two patients were transported by ambulance and another was airlifted to the hospital.

Multiple vehicles were seen strewn along the roadway with considerable amounts of debris from the collision in the area.

One victim needed to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on PCH halted traffic near Dear Creek Road in South Coast, Calif. For more —-> https://t.co/qfsS01qdNs pic.twitter.com/6BRI8Pfc1n — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 19, 2022

