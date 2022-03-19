Malibu resident confronts armed burglars

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to an attempted burglary in the 184500 block of Wakecrest Drive at around 9:10 p.m.

According to Sheriff Deputy Diana Mares, the two armed suspects were confronted by a neighbor while they were trying to break into the home. There were no reports of shots fired, the neighbor was not injured.

The suspects drove away in a Chevrolet Malibu. There was no further description provided of the two suspects. There was no report of security cameras nor damage made to the property.

According to SafeWise.com, while most burglars will run the moment they hear someone approach, some will hide and pose an incredible threat to your family’s safety. ​​If you arrive home and think your home has been burglarized, get out immediately. Do not look for or confront the thief.

According to the Malibu Lost/Hills Sheriff’s Station, victims can report crime by calling 911 if it is an emergency, contact your local Sheriff’s Station or police department. Victims can remain anonymous by calling Los Angeles-Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

LASD posted on social media to encourage residents to keep their doors locked at night, maintain well-lit pathways around their homes, keep hedges trimmed to allow for full view around windows and doors, and report all suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Department.

“If you live in the area and have home surveillance cameras which may have captured some of this incident, please contact Detective Morales at (818) 878-5544,” LASD posted on social media. “While these types of incidents are rare in Malibu, if you see something, say something.”

