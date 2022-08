Since the city started operating the Temporary Day-Use Impound Yard on City-owned property at PCH and Heathercliff Road yard on Jun. 18, it has been used for 167 towed vehicles, including 10 last weekend, with no problems or concerns reported.

Lt. Chad Watters of the Malibu- Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station reported to the City Council that the yard has been helpful to deputies with traffic safety and parking enforcement, especially around Zuma Beach, Point Dume and Westward Beach.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...