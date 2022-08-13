County Public Health confirms over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths; COVID update for The City of Malibu

City staff continues to monitor and respond to the pandemic by participating in regular briefings and conference calls with partner agencies and issuing alerts and notifications regarding changes to the situation. On Aug. 2, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) confirmed 17 new deaths and 3,227 new cases. Other key updates from the County’s COVID-19 Dashboard as of Aug. 2, include the following:

2,586 confirmed positive cases and 13 deaths in the City of Malibu to date

3,309,285 confirmed cases and 32,763 deaths in LA County to date

1,242 current hospitalizations in LA County, a decrease of 86 since Jul. 19

Face masks no longer required, but strongly recommended, while inside city hall

Facemasks are no longer required, but are strongly recommended in City Hall as of August 1, 2022. On July 1, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) notified the City that, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the County and resulting positive cases among City staff, all visitors and staff must wear facemasks while inside City Hall. City Hall remains open and all City services continue. The City of Malibu is committed to protecting the public health of the community and the safety of the visiting public and the City staff in City Hall, and follows all Los Angeles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 guidelines. For more information visit the webpage.

City Hall remains open to the public on a limited basis

Regular City Hall hours are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM and Fridays 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Members of the public may come to City Hall without an appointment during public counter hours. An appointment will be needed for in-person assistance during any other hours. Visitors will be asked to remain outside the building until they can be helped by staff. Appointments can be made online.

Public Counter Hours

Planning: Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk in. Other times by appointment only.

Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk in. Other times by appointment only. Permit Services: Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only.

Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only. Building Plan Check: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only.

Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only. Environmental Health: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only.

Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only. Geology / Coastal Engineering: Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only.

Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in and appointment. Other times by appointment only. Public Works: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, walk-in. Other times by appointment only.

To make virtual appointments with City staff and Departments, please call or email:

Building Safety Department (including Environmental Health, Coastal Engineering and Geotechnical Engineering): Call 310-456-2489, ext. 390. Email mbuilding@malibucity.org.

Planning Department: Call 310-456-2489, ext. 485. Email mplanning@malibucity.org.

Public Works Department: Call 310-456-2489, ext. 391. Email mpublicworks@malibucity.org.

All other City business: 310-456-2489, ext. 392. Email info@malibucity.org.

Malibu Senior Center at City Hall Open for In-Person Services and Activities

The Senior Center is open for general and various in-person services and programs Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Facemasks are no longer required, but are strongly recommended while inside City Hall. Seniors can use the general use areas of the Center, including the computer lab, library and various recreation programs. Staff is also available to assist with Dial-A-Ride questions and program registrations. Fresh coffee is available daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. For more information, call 310-456-2489, ext. 357 or visit the webpage.

