County Animal Care and Control announces promotion for pet adoption in August

Now in its eighth year, the LA County Department of Animal Care & Control (DACC) has joined NBC4 and Telemundo 52 for its annual Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption and donation campaign.

The event will take place during the entire month of August, and includes all seven county animal care centers, as well as at least 70 other animal shelters and nonprofit rescue organizations. The event creates awareness about pet adoptions; and helps raise funds to support animal welfare. Since 2015, the initiative has helped find homes for tens of thousands of animals nationwide.

Throughout August, adoption fees at DACC Animal Care Centers will be waived for cats and reduced to $20 for all dogs. Whether adopting a cat or dog, the adoption, spay/neuter, vaccination, and microchip fees will be included, but not licenses or spay/neuter deposits (if necessary).

Visit animalcare.lacounty.gov/ for a list of all LA County pets available for adoption.

The closest county animal care shelter to Malibu, the Agoura Animal Care Center, is located at 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, (818) 991-0071

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...