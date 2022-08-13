List of virtual meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 16

Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) Governing Board Meeting

The COG will meet virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. via zoom. Elected representatives from each member city, including Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu, and Westlake Village, meet regularly on the third Tuesday of each month. Visit lvmcog.org to view the agenda.

Parks and Recreation Commission to meet Tuesday

The Parks and Rec Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For information on how to view or speak at this meeting, visit MalibuCity.org/VirtualMeeting.

Homelessness Task Force to meet Tuesday – CANCELLED

The Homeless Task Force will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 16, via zoom from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Homelessness Task Force meets regularly on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. For information on how to view or speak at this meeting, visit MalibuCity.org/VirtualMeeting.

