Authorities found a dead body at Malibu Creek State Park reservoir Thursday afternoon, reported by CBSLA.

At about 2:50 p.m., rescuers were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite performing life-saving measures.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...