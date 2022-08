Cathey Cadieux, artist and equestrian holding The Malibu Times Summer Magazine with Julian Alexander, Costal Cowboy, Luxury Property Specialist (second from the left), Maggie Frey Luckerath and Pastor Erin Stenberg of United Methodist Church of Malibu at Maggie’s “Friday Night Fun Lovers Table” on Friday, August 5 Trancas Country Market – Vintages Grocers, concert on the greens with “Ignition.” Photo submitted by Maggie Frey Luckerath.

Photo courtesy Maggie Frey Luckerath.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...