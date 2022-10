Caltrans rock scalers have been removing loose rocks, dirt & boulders from a slope along State Route 23 (Decker Road) in Malibu over the weekend after a rockslide/landslide occurred at a steep slope/cliff on Tues, Oct. 11.

Lanes are expected to be closed from PCH to Lechusa Road and Encinal Canyon in both directions through Mon, Oct. 17.

Alternate route: use Encinal Canyon Road to the east.

Wow! Close-up view of frontloader, workers in manlift & rock scalers removing loose rocks, dirt & boulders from a slope along State Route 23 (Decker Road) in Malibu. SR-23 is closed from PCH to Lechusa Rd./Encinal Canyon Rd. in Malibu through Mon 10/17. @CaltransHQ @CityMalibu pic.twitter.com/SfDHCSu9Hz — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 15, 2022

"Rock scalers" have been removing loose rocks, dirt & boulders from a slope along State Route 23 (Decker Road) in Malibu this weekend. SR-23 is closed from PCH to Lechusa Rd./Encinal Canyon Rd. in Malibu through Mon, Oct. 17. @CaltransHQ @CityMalibu @LHSLASD pic.twitter.com/jRJ6xcdutp — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 16, 2022

Rock scalers & other workers continue removing tons of loose rocks & boulders from a slope along State Route 23 (Decker Road) in Malibu this morning (Sunday 10/16) to prevent future slides. SR-23 is closed from PCH to Lechusa Rd./Encinal Canyon Rd. through Monday 10/17. pic.twitter.com/dZ1Ob3B0DA — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 16, 2022

