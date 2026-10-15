Update: Possible power shutoffs as dangerous fire weather continues

By The Malibu Times · Thu Oct 15 2026

Six circuits in central and west Malibu identified for potential outages; residents urged to prepare through Saturday night

Southern California Edison could shut off power to circuits in central Malibu Thursday morning, Oct. 15, due to dangerous fire conditions, according to a city update issued at 7 a.m. Gusty Santa Ana winds, low humidity and high temperatures are expected to create dangerous fire weather through Saturday night, Oct. 17. City officials warned that any fire that starts could spread quickly and grow large.

The city identified the Cuthbert, Galahad, Maguire, Merlin, Serra and Tuna circuits in central and west Malibu as potentially subject to Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the coming days. The morning advisory described possible outages and did not confirm that those circuits had been shut off.

SCE uses the shutoffs to reduce the risk of electrical equipment igniting a wildfire during hazardous weather. Strong winds, dry vegetation and low humidity factor into those decisions, according to the utility.

Residents should check SCE’s outage information frequently because affected circuits and shutoff timing can change.

The city urged residents to prepare for potential power outages, disruptions to cellphone service, inoperative traffic signals and possible evacuations. Preparations should include charging phones, keeping vehicle gas tanks filled, gathering emergency supplies and reviewing evacuation routes and family reunification locations.

People with disabilities and horse owners should consider leaving early, the city advised.

Residents were also urged to use extreme caution with equipment that could create sparks and to call 911 immediately to report smoke or fire.

If power or cellphone service is interrupted, residents can monitor emergency information on battery-powered or vehicle AM/FM radios.

Evacuation zones, maps and status information are available at protect.genasys.com. Residents can sign up for City of Malibu alerts and Los Angeles County emergency notifications.

Weather updates are available from the National Weather Service, while the Watch Duty app and website provide additional fire information and evacuation maps.