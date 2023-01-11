HomeNews
UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now open after rockslide; Topanga Canyon still closed

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Malibu Canyon reopened in both direction after a rockslide and large boulder forces closures of both Piuma Road and Civic Center Way. Topanga Canyon is still closed from PCH to Mulholland due to flooding and rockslides. Caltrans only allowing residents through. Soft closure at PCH, only first responders and utilities allowed to go through. Use alternative routes Kanan Road.

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

