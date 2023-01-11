UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now open after rockslide; Topanga Canyon still closed

Malibu Canyon reopened in both direction after a rockslide and large boulder forces closures of both Piuma Road and Civic Center Way. Topanga Canyon is still closed from PCH to Mulholland due to flooding and rockslides. Caltrans only allowing residents through. Soft closure at PCH, only first responders and utilities allowed to go through. Use alternative routes Kanan Road.



🚧CLOSURE🚧SR27/Topanga Cyn Blvd btwn PCH and Mulholland Hwy due to mudslides, downed trees, river flowing across road. EVERYONE should avoid the area. Duration unknown. pic.twitter.com/7B9LSq2A0c — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 10, 2023

Topanga Cyn Blvd update: from the north, CalTrans only allowing residents through the roadblock at Viewridge. At PCH, it's a soft closure, meaning only first responders and utilities are allowed through. — TCEP (@TCEP90290) January 10, 2023

