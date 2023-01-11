Malibu Canyon reopened in both direction after a rockslide and large boulder forces closures of both Piuma Road and Civic Center Way. Topanga Canyon is still closed from PCH to Mulholland due to flooding and rockslides. Caltrans only allowing residents through. Soft closure at PCH, only first responders and utilities allowed to go through. Use alternative routes Kanan Road.
UPDATE: Malibu Canyon now open after rockslide; Topanga Canyon still closed
Malibu Canyon reopened in both direction after a rockslide and large boulder forces closures of both Piuma Road and Civic Center Way. Topanga Canyon is still closed from PCH to Mulholland due to flooding and rockslides. Caltrans only allowing residents through. Soft closure at PCH, only first responders and utilities allowed to go through. Use alternative routes Kanan Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Articles
Advertisement