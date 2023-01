Caltrans announced on Twitter the opening of Topanga Canyon Blvd both directions after a full day of closure yesterday.

See current state highway closures on Quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-427-7623. The Quickmap app is free.

See current state highway closures on https://t.co/cxZ0jW7kfP or call 1-800-427-7623. The Quickmap app is free. pic.twitter.com/tZlDcc3sxn — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 11, 2023

