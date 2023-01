🚧CURRENT CALTRANS CLOSURES🚧



Avoid driving! If you do, remember:



– WIPERS ON, HEADLIGHTS ON

– See flooding? TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN.

– SLOW DOWN for your safety and our workers!

– See closures on Quickmap App



List of current weather-related highway closures as of 9AM: pic.twitter.com/QiPpWLYPXE