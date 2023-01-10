Malibu Middle and High School, Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary, closed today due to weather

12:21 a.m. headline was edited to list the corrected schools closed: Malibu Middle and High School, Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary.

All Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District public schools are closed for the day, Tuesday, January 10, for safety (Malibu Middle and High School, Webster Elementary, Malibu Elementary) during the storm conditions. SMMUSD has sent notifications directly to parents and staff. Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District notified parents and staff directly.



For more info visit: https://www.smmusd.org/ (https://www.smmusd.org/?fbclid=IwAR2J2jNSdOdPAC3WonGc0DhNx7ESb2fK4iHN_bKKGnpaDmDqMsmDDJeCbGQ)



Malibu Canyon is closed in both directions Civic Center Way to Piuma due to a large rock and debris slide and a large boulder in the road.



Topanga Canyon is closed both directions from PCH to Mulholland due to rockslides. Rainsford and Bonsall Dr “Arizona crossings” (drainage culvert that flows over street level) are closed during high flow. Widespread rocks and debris and street flooding on canyons and PCH. Proceed with extreme caution, watch for mud, water, rocks, branches in the road, worker and work vehicles, low visibility, strong wind, and potential traffic signal outages. Approach any intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as an all-way stop sign under CA law – come to a complete stop.



See more City of Malibu storm info: https://www.malibucity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1548 (https://www.malibucity.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1548&fbclid=IwAR05oVhLwOPWrA6i5mlYg0wwRAGgVWXD9kImqGhRQK2V1O-peEmnWYYJ_dc).

Advertisement



Be prepared for flooding in streets, creeks, and other low-lying areas; rocks, mud, water & tree branches in the road; traffic signal outages; hazardous beach conditions.



Never approach or touch downed power lines – stay back, warn others and call 911. Under CA law, always approach an intersection with a malfunctioning traffic signal as if it is an all-wa

y stop sign – come to a complete stop. Watch for workers and work vehicles in and around the roadway.

See LA County flood safety info:

https://ready.lacounty.gov/flooding (https://ready.lacounty.gov/flooding?fbclid=IwAR0KNetmyZkRQoOsgTY8zhrjCQ-QLh97Ouyw_e6ZujpK-JlMIbaDQWueV0Y)

. See weather info:



https://www.weather.gov/lox/ (https://www.weather.gov/lox/?fbclid=IwAR2YFzX70AmZfOOyxv6Ruvq0NrnE_iZtPORaOlYRKnoGFQApRLeCiNYYRi4)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...