Under fire over $500K salary, LA’s Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff to work Pro Bono

After facing intense criticism over his planned $500,000 salary for 90 days of work, the city of Los Angeles’ Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff will work pro bono. His salary was to have been funded entirely by charitable organizations. Soboroff, who has made millions as a developer, initially defended the arrangement, arguing that his expertise justified his compensation. However, LA Mayor Karen Bass requested that he forgo payment to avoid distractions from the recovery effort, and Soboroff agreed.

The revelation of his salary sparked outrage among residents and city leaders, as it far exceeded what any city employee—including the mayor—earns.

Soboroff, who built the Whole Foods in the Park shopping center in Malibu despite the project being rejected by Malibu voters in 2014, is expected to provide a direct connection between Los Angeles city officials and fire victims. However, critics, including LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and other public figures, have condemned the payment. Rodriguez called the amount “obscene,” particularly given that fire victims are still struggling.

Now, Soboroff and his deputy, Randy Johnson—who was set to receive $250,000—will both work without pay. Soboroff emphasized his commitment to the recovery, citing his extensive civic experience.

The recovery efforts for the Palisades Fire are likely to be impacted by a fractured response overseen in part by the city of Los Angeles, the county of Los Angeles, the city of Malibu, the State of California, the federal government, and various agencies and departments with overlapping and uncertain jurisdiction.

