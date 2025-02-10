Los Angeles Board of Fire Commissioners Meeting Feb. 4

The Los Angeles Board of Fire Commissioners convened on Tuesday, Feb. 4, for its first meeting since last year.

Chief Crowley, along with the commissioners, acknowledged the widespread criticism and misinformation circulating in the media regarding the city’s emergency response. They stressed the importance of understanding the operational challenges faced during the fire, particularly the need to balance wildfire containment with maintaining emergency services across Los Angeles’ 477 square miles.

Full report to follow.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...