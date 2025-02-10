Sharks overcome fire delays to claim back-to-back league titles

Malibu High girls water polo won three games in three days to capture the Tri-Valley League title and CIF playoff berth

The Malibu High Sharks girls water polo team began last week as a team who had practiced only once in the previous 21 days due to the Palisades fire. However by the end of the week, they were back-to-back Tri-Valley League champions.

The Sharks won three games in three days at the Malibu High pool over league competitors to win the league crown and garner a home pool matchup in the first round of the CIF playoffs.

Sharks head coach Hayden Goldberg was proud of the 12-member group he described as close-knit.

“This is like a fairy tale,” he explained. “The girls worked their asses off and played tough. They understand things happen in life and sometimes you have to go through it. These girls had hardship to overcome. They have some strong, positive parents, but it was the girls bonding together, making sure everyone is ok, staying positive, and chopping us down if egos got too big.”

Malibu center Ceylon Zappe, a junior, said winning the league championship was an amazing accomplishment since the team only practiced a handful of times since their last game on Dec. 16.

“I enjoy winning and winning a league title — to share that with my team is fun,” she said. “Its great. It makes everyone so happy.”

The Sharks hosted Yorba Linda in the opening round of the CIF-Southern Section Girls Water Polo Division 4 Championships on Tuesday. The winner of the matchup advanced to face Louisville in the second round at Crespi High School in Encino on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The quarterfinals are on Feb. 12, and the semifinals are on Feb. 18. The title match is Feb. 22 at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

Malibu had played in only 10 games this season before last week. The Palisades blaze sparked on Jan. 7. Its wind-fueled spread put a stop to sports activities in Malibu. Four of the Sharks’ games were cancelled, but Goldberg said the Sharkswanted to finish their 2025 campaign. The Tri-Valley League’s other coaches agreed

