Letter to the Editor: In praise of Jefferson Wagner

Dear Editor,

Living in Latigo Canyon for 38 years (and, unfortunately, losing our home in the Woolsey Fire), I am well aware of Jefferson Wagner’s yeoman’s efforts over the years, from fighting fires and his distinguished community service, to taking his kids to clean up trash along Latigo. I am especially impressed with his recent efforts in organizing a team of residents who collectively saved the Malibu Canyon Village condominium complex.

It may not be known to many Malibuites that Jefferson and Candace lost their Latigo home during the Woolsey Fire of November 2018. He fought that fire to the best of his ability, and, in the process, was hospitalized due to smoke exposure. In spite of his previous injury, he valiantly fought the fire this time and saved the homes of others, while exposing himself to the possibility of smoke exposure once again.

Thank goodness, Jefferson came away unscathed: a true hero!

David and Denise Pepper, Malibu

