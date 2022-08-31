Two Cooling Centers in Malibu; Michael Landon Community Center at Bluffs Park and the Malibu Library

Due to extreme heat City of Malibu’s Michael Landon Community Center at Bluffs Park (PCH/Malibu Cyn) will be a Cooling Center from Aug 31 to Sept 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Malibu Library and Topanga Library are also listed as two cooling centers.

Shelter from the heat inside & access to cold water. Heat safety, public pools, Cooling Center info: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/eh/climatechange/ExtremeHeat.htm

Due to extreme heat City of Malibu’s Michael Landon Community Center at Bluffs Park (PCH/Malibu Cyn) will be a Cooling Center Aug 31 – Sept 5, 9AM-5PM. Shelter from the heat inside & access to cold water. Heat safety, public pools, Cooling Center info: https://t.co/bAk0RHdjlF pic.twitter.com/CXOGE90nYD — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) August 31, 2022

{Excessive Heat Warning} – A Long duration heat wave is expected across Los Angeles County. If you plan to visit the beaches be sure to pack an umbrella, sunscreen, and plenty of fluids! When cooling off in the Ocean, be sure to swim in front of an OPEN Lifeguard Tower! pic.twitter.com/yAgcc7eoOY — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) August 31, 2022

The County of Los Angeles Fire Department and Lifeguard Division warns visitors of the heat and suggests planning accordingly.

“Long duration heat wave is expected across Los Angeles County. If you plan to visit the beaches be sure to pack an umbrella, sunscreen, and plenty of fluids! When cooling off in the Ocean, be sure to swim in front of an OPEN Lifeguard Tower!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...