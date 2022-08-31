City of Malibu’s Fire Safety Liaison Greg Hisel provides weather conditions update

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions across all areas of Southern California away from the immediate coast (that means Santa Monica Mountains) Wed, Aug. 31 – Tues, Sept. 6. due to a long duration heat wave with low humidities.

Temperatures on the coasts are expected to be 80F 90F Wed through Sat, and up to 100 F Sun and Mon. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, it can be lethal.

The City of Malibu’s Fire Safety Liaison Greg Hisel has this fire conditions update for Malibu:

“As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the most widespread heat event of the summer is expected,” Hisel said in a statement. “The elevated temperatures, in combination with dry fuels at or near critical levels and lower relative humidity, significantly increases the risk of fire ignition and large fire development. Human activity is the primary cause of fire starts, so residents and visitors to the City of Malibu should take extra precautions to prevent any sources of ignition: restrict weed abatement activities, do not use unpermitted camp or cooking fires.”

Hisel said while Red Flag Warnings are not expected, periods of critical fire danger will occur, and residents should prepare for the developing fire season.

“Malibu, now is the time to work on your wildfire preparedness,” Hisel said. “Brush and flammable material clearance from your home; create or review your emergency plan including evacuation routes, reunification locations, prescription medications and plans for pets; gather emergency supplies.”

Advertisement

Schedule a free Home Wildfire Hardening Assessment with the City’s Fire Safety Liaisons at www.MalibuCity.org/FireSafety.

Learn more about wildfire preparedness at LA County’s Ready Set Go fire preparedness guide https://fire.lacounty.gov/rsgL. For heatwave and fire weather information, visit NWS LA/Oxnard at https://www.weather.gov/lox.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...