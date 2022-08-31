HomeNewsBreaking News
Meet your City Council Candidates on Sat. Sept, 10 hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
Photo by Samantha Bravo.

The first City Council Candidates Forum of this election season will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by a reception until 4:30 p.m., at the Malibu Library, 23519 Civic Center Way. This is a free, private, non-partisan event open to all in the Malibu community.  Hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club. Doors Open at 1 p.m.  RSVP required to reserve a seat.  The event is expected to be full.

Walk-ins will be welcome to the extent seats are available. As the highly contagious BA5 variant is still widespread in LA, those who attend this private event in person will be required to wear a KN-95 or N-95 mask, and show an ID and proof of vaccination. The forum will also be live-streamed, and can be watched on the Malibu Democrat Club’s YouTube channel. To RSVP, or for questions, email Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org

Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

