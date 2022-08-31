HomeNewsBreaking News
NewsBreaking News

Statewide Flexalert issued today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Samantha Bravo
By Samantha Bravo
0
20
Photo courtesy California ISO.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for today, Aug. 31 from 4 PM to 9 PM due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. Additional Flex Alerts are also possible through the Labor Day weekend the heatwave continues. Reducing energy use between 4 PM and 9 PM when the grid is most stressed from higher demand and less solar energy, can stabilize the electric grid and help prevent blackouts. Consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits; avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights; and avoiding charging electric vehicles. Consumers are also encouraged to pre-cool their homes. For more information, including energy conservation tips, visit https://www.flexalert.org/. 

Previous articleCalendar of events for the week of Sept. 1
Next articleMeet your City Council Candidates on Sat. Sept, 10 hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo
Samantha Bravo is an inspiring photojournalist based in Los Angeles California. She began her journalism career at Pierce College Media Arts Department. Twitter @samanthavbravo

Related Articles

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Making Communities Better Through Print™ is not something we do alone. Thanks to community stakeholders and supporters, we stand alongside the vanguards and on the shoulders of giants.

Help us make the community better.

Contact us: hayley@malibutimes.com

© Copyright • The Malibu Times

%d bloggers like this: