Statewide Flexalert issued today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, for today, Aug. 31 from 4 PM to 9 PM due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. Additional Flex Alerts are also possible through the Labor Day weekend the heatwave continues. Reducing energy use between 4 PM and 9 PM when the grid is most stressed from higher demand and less solar energy, can stabilize the electric grid and help prevent blackouts. Consumers are urged to conserve power by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits; avoiding use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights; and avoiding charging electric vehicles. Consumers are also encouraged to pre-cool their homes. For more information, including energy conservation tips, visit https://www.flexalert.org/.

