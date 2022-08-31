Calendar of events for the week of Sept. 1



FRI, SEPT. 1 THROUGH SEPT. 30

EMILY SHANE FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER

The Emily Shane Foundation has announced that the Malibu-founded and based 501(c)3 nonprofit charity is presenting a fundraiser event for the month of September in collaboration with nonprofit 3 Heart Strings. Bracelets can be purchased online at: emilyshane.org or 3hearstrings.org, from Sept. 1-30. Bracelet prices range from $5 to $15 per bracelet. A stack of all five bracelets can be purchased for $45. In addition, there will be in-person tabling events planned to be held in Malibu and Brentwood, with specific locations and times noted below.

• Malibu — Malibu Chili Cook-Off Local’s Night, 23575 Civic Center Way; Friday, Sept. 2 from 4 to 10 p.m.

• Malibu — Point Dume Village Shopping Center, 29169 Heathercliff Road; Sunday, Sept. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Brentwood — Brentwood Farmers Market, 741 S. Gretna Green Way; Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Malibu — Point Dume Village Shopping Center, 29169 Heathercliff Road; Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FRI, SEPT. 2 THROUGH SEPT. 5

MALIBU CHILI COOK-OFF

Malibu will be able to enjoy carnival rides, music, games and, of course, chili, for the 40th Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off. This year’s event will run from Sept 2-5. Single day admission tickets are $15 presale and $20 bought day of. Tickets will not be sold at the cook-off. Tickets will be sold online through Sept. 5. All proceeds from the Malibu Chili Cook-Off support the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, a community resource providing afterschool enrichment programs focusing on character and leadership, the arts, academic success, health and wellness, and diversity equity and inclusion at all four Malibu Public Schools. The cook-off will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Monday.

THUR, SEPT. 8

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE: LET IT BE

Released in the summer of 1970, “Let It Be” is the 12th and final studio album by the Beatles. Issued almost a month after the band’s breakup, the album spawned some of the band’s biggest hits and marked the end of an era. Classic Albums Live takes the pure listening experience of “Across the Universe,” “Let It Be,” “Get Back,” and all the hits you love, back to the vibrancy of the stage, with note-for-note, cut-for-cut accuracy. Tickets go from $27.50 to $60. Buy four or more tickets or shows to receive a 10 percent discount. At the Smothers Theatre Venue on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m. Sponsored by Anne Marie and Mitch Bredefeld. For more information, visit arts.pepperdine.edu/events.

SAT, SEPT. 10

Ocean on the Mountains with Connie Jenkins

From the tidepools of Channel Islands to the slopes of Boney Mountain following the 2018 Woolsey Fire—photorealist painter Connie Jenkins shares her view of fragile natural environments in the new Ocean/Mountains exhibition. Meet Connie Jenkins on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. A portion of the funds from art sales will be used to support art and cultural programs. Art Exhibit and Sale Wednesday through Sunday, Sept. 2 to 28.

SAT, SEPT. 10

Meet Your City Council Candidates on Sat. Sept. 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The first City Council Candidates Forum of this election season will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by a reception until 4:30 p.m., at the Malibu Library, 23519 Civic Center Way . Free, private, non-partisan event open to all in the Malibu community. Hosted by the Malibu Democratic Club. Doors Open at 1pm. RSVP required to reserve a seat. The event is expected to be full. Walk-ins will be welcome to the extent seats are available. As the highly contagious BA5 variant is still widespread in LA, those who attend this private event in person will be required to wear a KN-95 or N-95 mask, and show an id and proof of vaccination. The Forum will also be live-streamed, and can be watched on the Malibu Democrat Club’s You Tube Channel. To RSVP, or for questions, email Info@MalibuDemocraticClub.org .

SEPT. 9 THROUGH OCT. 2

THEATRE PALISADES PRESENTS: NUNSENSE

“Nunsense” is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly, the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns — ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert — stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, “Nunsense” is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter. Book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin. Directed by Alta Abbott. Musical Director Bill Wolfe. Choreography by Victoria Miller. Produced by Martha Hunter and Sherman Wayne. The play runs from Sept. 9 through Oct. 2 at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Road. COVID-19 NOTICE: Proof of completed vaccination (at least 14 days prior to the performance) and masks are required to attend Theatre Palisades productions. For more information, visit theatre palisades.org.

SAT, SEPT. 17

SOLO PIANO RECITAL AT PEPPERDINE’S SMOTHERS THEATRE

Listen to Yongmei Hu’s piano music on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. at Pepperdine’s Smothers Theatre. For ticket information visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4558809/yongmei-hu-piano-recital-malibu-smothers-theatre or call (310) 506-4522.

TUE, SEPT. 27

INTRO TO MINDFULNESS MEDITATION ONLINE CLASS

The Malibu Mindfulness Meditation Group is offering another Intro to Mindfulness Meditation class. The five classes will be held online Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 27. They are led by longtime local resident Michael Kory, who has been practicing Mindfulness Meditation for over 12 years and is in his second year of a teacher-training program led by Jack Kornfield and Tara Brach. The class fee is $25; all proceeds will be donated to Hand in Hand, the local program for participants with disabilities. If you wish to attend, please send an email with your contact info to mmm@bu-dharma.com.

ONGOING

ARTS AND CRAFTS AND CONVERSATIONS

Create beautiful and unique art at the Santa Monica Bay Woman’s Club every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nonnmembers pay $5 and members pay $3, all for charity. The group is located at 1210 4th St., Santa Monica, 90401.

AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This class helps older adults review and integrate the experiences that have shaped their lives, share memories with peers, and create a record of events for themselves and their families. Class is on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Malibu Senior Center. Older adults will achieve a sense of pride in their accomplishments, improve their writing abilities, and express themselves in writing that can be shared with friends and family. Instructed by Tracy Weirick.

BALLET

Develop better posture and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation during this one-hour class. Class is Thursday’s from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. The instructor will also focus on body awareness, coordination, and stretching techniques. Please wear workout clothes and ballet shoes. No experience is necessary. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

BRIDGE

Bridge is a card game of luck, skill, and diverse strategies. This is a relaxed bridge group that is open to all levels. Join fun and friendly games on Wednesday afternoons at the Malibu Senior Center from 2:15 to 4 p.m. This is an ongoing, drop-in program.

CHAIR YOGA

Yoga is a wonderful way to stretch the body and calm the mind. This class helps you develop a strong and flexible spine, feel ease in your joints, and be steady in your balance. Get fit while you sit! Join this peaceful hour of exercise. Instructed by Daya Chrans. Class is organized on Mondays at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

CHOIR

Join an upbeat choir group and learn the fundamentals of singing and performing different styles of music. Group meets at Malibu City Hall Senior Center on Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. This is a great opportunity for socialization, self-expression, and learning through music. All levels are welcome. Instructed by Laura DeMierie Fercano. $5 per class.

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall on Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at the Senior Center at Malibu City Hall from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complimentary program. No experience is required.

MALIBU CARS AND COFFEE

The City of Malibu, in conjunction with Armando Petretti Classic Cars, is pleased to invite you to the Official Malibu Cars and Coffee. On the second and fourth Sundays of every month from 7 to 9 a.m. Southern California’s top enthusiasts can enjoy a beautiful drive down the coast to meet at Malibu Bluffs Park and enjoy a coffee while admiring some of the world’s finest automobiles at an unbeatable location. The car show is cancelled until Oct. 2, 9, and 23.

GENTLE MAT PILATES

Relax, refresh, and build core strength. Sessions are Friday’s from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 12 then returning to Thursdays on Aug. 18 at the the Michael Landon Community Center at Malibu Bluffs Park. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Class is organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

TAI CHI

This class will provide instruction in a series of sequential tai chi yang style movements designed to enhance balance, strength, and flexibility while relieving stress and muscle tension. Class is Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Malibu Senior Center beginning July 6. Instructed by Martine Jozan Work. $5 per class.

TAP DANCE

Explore the beginning steps and nuances of tap dancing. Build strength and experience great aerobic exercise. Class is Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Michael Landon Community Center. Tap shoes are required, and beginner students are welcome. No experience is necessary. Class is instructed by Ann Monahan. Sign up at MalibuCity.org/Register; register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food, and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Market located at 23555 Civic Center Way.

