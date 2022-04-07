Trancas Country Market body identified

The man found dead at the Trancas Country Market parking lot was identified by the coroner’s office as 58-year-old Inge Baumbach. The cause of death was not determined.

Baumbach was found around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, near the Trancas Canyon Nursery. LASD confirmed that the incident was unrelated to the dead body found at the Pavilions shopping center in Point Dume on Saturday, March 26.

The LASD Homicide Detectives and the LA County Fire Department paramedics arrived and ultimately pronounced Baumbach deceased on the scene.

Authorities identified Baumbach as the shopping center’s longtime night security guard. The shopping center includes boutique shops, Vintage Grocers, and Starbucks, among other tenants.

In a statement, the City of Malibu said they are supporting LASD on the investigation.

“The city is saddened and concerned about the two recent deaths in Malibu. While we do not yet have the full details of the incidents, which the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is currently investigating, we do know that community members are concerned about these tragic incidents in our safe and peaceful community,” according to a statement from the City of Malibu. “We want to assure Malibu that public safety is the city’s number one priority. We offer our support to the loved ones of the two people who passed away, and we are working to support the LASD in their investigation in any way we can. Anyone who has information about the incidents is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500.”

LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the area.

