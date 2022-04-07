This weeks calendar events

SAT., APRIL 9

CHUMASH DAY

The City of Malibu will host the 22nd Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering at Malibu Bluffs Park on Saturday, April 9. The community is encouraged to attend the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash. This family-friendly cultural festival is free and open for all to attend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available off-site on the corner of Civic Center Way and Webb Way, with free shuttle rides available to Malibu Bluffs Park.

CARS & COFFEE CANCELED

The Malibu Cars and Coffee is canceled on Sunday, April 10, and will return on Sunday, April 24, from 7 to 9 a.m. at Malibu Bluffs Park.

SAT., APRIL 23

TRIPPET RANCH OAK CARE EVENT

The Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains planted hundreds of Coast Live Oaks throughout Trippet Ranch in Topanga State Park and now need volunteers to help to care for them. Help reforest the wildlands of Topanga State Park by attending this final oak care event, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 20829 Entrada Road, Topanga, CA 90290. During these events, volunteers will water and care for young oak trees throughout our planting sites as well as potentially replant those trees that have not survived. Please wear clothes you are willing to get dirty in as well as durable shoes. Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, we are limiting the amount of volunteers that are able to attend. If you are interested in volunteering, email at outreach@rcdsmm.org.

THURS., APRIL 28

ART TREK

Create unique works of art using a variety of materials inspired by a new theme each month. This month’s theme is “Mexican Milagro Hearts.” From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will use foil to emulate carved tin and create beautiful Mexican Milagros. This class has a $5 registration fee and a $10 material fee due at the beginning of class. MalibuCity.org/Register

SAT., APRIL 30

DUME RESTORATION EVENT

The Bay Foundation will be hosting an in-person Dume restoration to clean and remove non-native plants. This project evaluates living restored shoreline with a diverse plant and wildlife community as an approach to increase coastal resiliency. It takes place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 7103 Westward Beach Road, 90265. To register, visit santamonicabay.org.

ONGOING

COLORING PROGRAM

Did you know that coloring helps relieve stress? Join a free coloring program led by Judy Merrick at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center. Program is held Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. RSVP by calling the Malibu Senior Center at (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357.

PARK TALES

In partnership with the Malibu Library, Park Tales is a fun and educational program for the entire family. Children and their caregivers will listen to stories narrated by the Malibu Library children’s librarian, create an art activity, and enjoy a complimentary snack. Ages 2 to 5. Organized on Thursdays, April 21, and May 26, at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 to 10:45 a.m.

CARDIO SALSA

Cardio Salsa is an energetic Latin dance workout that incorporates salsa, cha-cha, and merengue in an easy-to-follow format. No dance experience needed. It takes place Wednesdays at Malibu Bluffs Park Michael Landon Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost $20-$25. Pre-registration online at MalibuCity.org/Register.

KNITTING

Knit with Sheila Rosenthal is organized every Monday and Friday at Malibu Bluffs Park from 9 to 10:30 a.m. This is an ongoing drop-in complementary programs. No experience required.

CHAIR YOGA

Relax, refresh, and build core strength during this one-hour outdoor pilates class. Learn new poses, increase flexibility, and practice stretching techniques in a calm and relaxing environment. Participants will focus on building and maintaining strength. Please bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothes. Register for the month or pay a $5 drop-in rate, space permitting. Sessions take place on Mondays.

SENIOR STRETCH AND STRENGTH

Sessions organized on Mondays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will focus on flexibility, balance, circulation, muscle tone, and breathing techniques. Class will be held outdoors at Malibu Bluffs Park. Register for the month or pay $5 drop-in rate. For additional information contact (310) 456-2489, Ext. 357, or visit Malibucity.org/seniorcenter.

FARMERS MARKET

Shop for fresh fruits and veggies, prepared food and more at the weekly Malibu Farmers Market. Market takes place on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 23555 Civic Center Way.

